Publishers to gain new rights under proposed copyright law

New copyright rules unveiled by the European Commission will protect the copyright of news organisations, publishers, authors and others working in creative areas while also ensuring they get paid fairly for their work.

The proposals are contained in a draft copyright directive published by the commission on Wednesday. It aims to update the now 15-year-old directive on Copyright in the EU Digital Single Market and to make EU laws fit for purpose in a digital environment.

The new directive will, in effect, give to news publishers the degree of copyright protection that was afforded to authors, performers, the music industry, film-makers and broadcasters in the 2001 directive.

In his State of the Union address on Wednesday, commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said: “I want journalists, publishers and authors to be paid fairly for their work, whether it is made in studios or living rooms, whether it is disseminated offline or online, whether it is published via a copying machine or commercially hyperlinked on the web.”

Newspapers, magazines and other press publications had benefited from the shift from print to digital and online services like social media and news aggregators, the commission said.

“It has led to broader audiences, but it has also impacted advertising revenue and made the licensing and enforcement of the rights in these publications increasingly difficult.

“The commission proposes to introduce a new related right for publishers, similar to the right that already exists under EU law for film producers, record (phonogram) producers and other players in the creative industries like broadcasters.”

It said the new right recognised the important role press publishers played “in investing in and creating quality journalistic content, which is essential for citizens’ access to knowledge in our democratic societies”.

“As they will be legally recognised as right holders for the very first time they will be in a better position when they negotiate the use of their content with online services using or enabling access to it, and better able to fight piracy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Major online players and content aggregators such as Google are likely to offer strong resistance to the proposals.

The Google News service relies wholly on reproducing information gathered, processed and published initially by news organisations, and by Facebook which sees itself as the world’s information platform but is also based on information originated by others.

But the commission said its proposals on copyright aim to increase cultural diversity in Europe and content available online, while bringing clearer rules for all online players.

It said the proposals will also bring tools for innovation to education, research and cultural heritage institutions.

Digital technologies

“Digital technologies are changing the way music, films, TV, radio, books and the press are produced, distributed and accessed. New online services such as music streaming, video-on-demand platforms and news aggregators have become very popular, while consumers increasingly expect to access cultural content on the move and across borders,” the commission said.

“The new digital landscape will create opportunities for European creators as long as the rules offer legal certainty and clarity to all players.”

Almost half of EU internet users listen to music, watch TV series and films or play games online, according to the commission.

But it said broadcasters and other operators found it hard to clear rights for their online or digital services when they wanted to offer them in other EU countries.

“Similarly, the socio-economically important sectors of education, research and cultural heritage too often face restrictions or legal uncertainty which holds back their digital innovation when using copyright protected content, including across borders.”

Commission vice president for the digital single market, Andrus Ansip, was in Dublin last week meeting Taoiseach Enda Kenny and the Dáil’s European affairs committee.

Mr Ansip said on Wednesday that Europeans wanted cross-border access to “our rich and diverse culture”.

“Our proposal will ensure that more content will be available, transforming Europe’s copyright rules in light of a new digital reality.

“Europe’s creative content should not be locked-up, but it should also be highly protected, in particular to improve the remuneration possibilities for our creators. We said we would deliver all our initiatives to create a Digital Single Market by the end of the year and we keep our promises. Without a properly functioning Digital Single Market we will miss out on creativity, growth and jobs.”