Paul O’Neill appointed new ‘Irish Times’ Editor

Paul O’Neill has been appointed Editor of The Irish Times, in succession to Kevin O’Sullivan.

Mr O’Neill has served as Deputy Editor for almost a decade, under Mr O’Sullivan and his predecessor, Geraldine Kennedy.

He joined The Irish Times in 1989 as London Correspondent and thereafter worked as a news reporter, Crime Correspondent, Deputy News Editor and Finance Editor. He had previously worked for the Cork Examiner and the Waterford News & Star.

Aged 52, he is originally from Waterford. He is married to Jennifer and has two daughters.

The Board of The Irish Times has wished Mr O’Neill well in his new role.