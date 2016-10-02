Newstalk moves the dial on its advertising slogan

Newstalk’s has tweaked its “Move the Dial” advertising slogan to “Moving Ireland’s Dial” in a €400,000 campaign to lure new listeners to its rejigged schedule.

Online video advertisements for the radio station, which is owned by Denis O’Brien’s Communicorp, will begin this month, to build on an out-of-home and digital campaign launched earlier this week. The campaign was created by advertising agency Irish International.

The marketing push, which will run until the end of 2016, includes a “heavy” digital and social-media element in a bid to reach those younger listeners who may be more likely to consume radio via mobile apps than FM radio sets.

C1 social group

Newstalk said it wanted to widen the appeal of the station to the “C1” social group as well as maintain its popularity with “ABs” in the 25-54-year-old age group.

Its new schedule includes a new breakfast team – Shane Coleman, Colette Fitzpatrick, crime journalist Paul Williams and former rugby player Alan Quinlan – and a new presenter duo on drivetime, Chris Donoghue and Sarah McInerney.

Communicorp group marketing director Clíona Hayes said the Move the Dial slogan, first used in the wake of Pat Kenny’s move to Newstalk from RTÉ, had become “completely synonymous with the station”. The intention of the new slogan was to position Newstalk as a station that “not only reflects change, but actively seeks change”.

Before Fitzpatrick joined the breakfast show three days a week and McInerney was hired for the 4pm-7pm slot, Newstalk’s weekday presenter line-up was all-male.

Dr Ciara Kelly’s new health and lifestyle-focused Sunday morning show Alive and Kicking, which replaces Fitzpatrick’s old weekly slot, made its debut this weekend, sponsored by Laya Healthcare.

Communicorp is currently seeking a sponsor for George Hook’s new midday show, High Noon. Eir, Energia, Mitsubishi and Betdaq currently sponsor other shows on its weekday schedule.

The national station is trying to mount a bigger challenge to market leader RTÉ Radio 1 and overtake its rival with younger listeners.