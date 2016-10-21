Newstalk editor in chief Garrett Harte announces departure

Newstalk’s editor in chief, Garrett Harte, has announced his resignation from the quasi-national radio station.

Mr Harte has been with broadcaster from its infancy as a Dublin-based outfit and through its expansion into the national market. He said he is to be pursuing other interests.

“I am very proud to have contributed to the development of Newstalk from its launch in 2001 to its development into a significant and influential media outlet,” Mr Harte said in a statement issued on Friday.

Newstalk chief executive Tim Collins has begun the process of identifying a replacement to take over from early next year.

Communicorp chairwoman Lucy Gaffney said the outgoing editor in chief had been “instrumental in building the station from a start-up radio station to the success that it is today.”