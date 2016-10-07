NewsBrands appoints Ann-Marie Lenihan as chief executive

NewsBrands Ireland, the representative body for the newspaper industry, has appointed Ann-Marie Lenihan as its chief executive.

Ms Lenihan was previously the head of communications and public affairs at the industry body, which was previously called the National Newspapers of Ireland. The chief executive role is a newly-created position at NewsBrands Ireland following a strategic review by its management committee.

Ms Lenihan, a graduate of University College Dublin, has worked in the newspaper industry for almost 20 years. She has served as the NewsBrands representative on the News Media Europe advertising task force. She also serves on the complaints committee of the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland.

“I am excited to lead NewsBrands Ireland in this period when news media is developing and growing. I look forward to building upon the work achieved by NewsBrands,” said Ms Lenihan.

Vincent Crowley, chairman of NewsBrands Ireland, said she “understands the unique needs of newspaper publishers and is highly respected by people working in NewsBrands Ireland’s client companies and in Irish media generally”.

NewsBrands has also announced that Dara McMahon is leaving her role as director of the organisation.