Movie chain operator Cineworld’s group revenue up 8.3%

Cinema operator Cineworld Group said full-year group revenue rose 8.3 per cent on a constant currency basis as movies such as Star Wars: Rogue One, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, and The Jungle Book drew record number of viewers to its screens.

Cineworld said group box office revenue for the year ended December 31st grew 7 per cent while admissions rose in its key UK and Ireland market and also in others including Poland, Hungary, Israel, Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Slovakia.

The company, which operates 226 sites with 2,115 screens, said it would add 13 new sites in 2017 with six opening in the UK and seven in other markets.

Separately, the company promoted deputy chief financial officer Nisan Cohen to chief financial officer with immediate effect.

