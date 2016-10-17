Mobile provider Virgin Media to sponsor comedy on RTÉ2

Mobile phone provider Virgin Media has been announced as the sponsor of comedy on RTÉ2 and RTÉ 2fm’s Breakfast Republic show.

The sponsorship includes a six-month radio sponsorship of RTÉ 2fm’s Breakfast Republic, which enjoys a listenership of 151,000 listeners per week, along with a twelve-week long sponsorship of comedy on RTÉ2.

The six month sponsorship includes 50 sponsored credited stings per week, cross station promotional spots, homepage and podcast sponsorship.

Centred on Virgin’s mobile offering, the campaign stings sign off with the message of “supercharging your morning with Virgin Mobile and supercharging comedy with Virgin Mobile”.

On RTÉ2, the comedy sponsorship package includes the likes of Republic of Telly, Big Bang Theory and the Rubberbandits. It will feature sponsorship idents across the twelve-week time span, including pre-rolls on all episodes and catch-ups broadcast on the RTÉ Player.

Virgin Media vice president of commercial Paul Farrell said the company was “really excited” to launch its first sponsorship on RTÉ.

RTÉ commercial director Willie O’Reilly said the mix of television and radio in a sponsorship was “a winning combination and underlines the great coverage RTÉ media affords”.

The sponsorship creative was created by advertising agency Irish International and brokered by OMD Ireland.