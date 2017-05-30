Miriam O’Callaghan enjoys pay rise at media firm

RTÉ presenter Miriam O’Callaghan enjoyed a pay rise at her media firm last year with directors earning a pay-pot of €209,545.

New figures filed by Baby Blue Productions with the Companies Office show pay to the firm’s two directors, Ms O’Callaghan and her daughter Alannah McGurk, rose by €5,307 to €209,545.

Pay to directors at the company jumped by €35,945, or 21 per cent, from €168,293 to €204,238 the year before.

The breakdown also shows €31,546 was paid by the firm in wages and salaries last year, with €3,391 paid in social welfare costs and €745 in training. The company employs two people in sales and administration.

Profits at the company fell from €35,938 in 2015 to €25,719 last year.

Separately, documents filed with the Companies Office show that Ms McGurk ceased to be a director of the company on April 12th, 2017.

Ms O’Callaghan was the fifth highest paid presenter at RTÉ in 2014, with pay of €280,445, which was down from €293,167 the year before. Her salary is paid through Baby Blue Productions as she holds the status of an independent contractor with RTÉ.

The latest JNLR (Joint National Listenership Research) figures, which cover the 12-month period from April 2016 to March 2017, show Ms O’Callaghan’s Sunday with Miriam programme drew 256,000 listeners, which was the same as the year before.