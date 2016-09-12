Manchester United becomes first UK club to earn €500m in a year

Manchester United has become the first English club to earn more than half a billion pounds in a single year, having announced a total revenue of £515.3 million (€611 million).

A fifth-place finish in the Premier League saw United miss out on Champions League qualification, but matters away from the pitch were far more successful. The club’s accounts up until June 30th confirmed it had become the first British club to break the half-billion mark, but it is short of Barcelona’s €679 million (£570million) revenue announced in July.

Record operating profit

United’s revenue is predicted to be £530 million to £540 million at the end of the next financial year, having achieved a record operating profit of £68.9 million in 2015-2016.

Commercial revenue rose 36.3 per cent to £268.3 million in a year that the agreement with Adidas came into play, helping retail revenue rise 207.9 per cent.

Broadcasting revenue was up 30.4 per cent to £140.4 million and matchday revenue rose 17.7 per cent to £106.6 million.