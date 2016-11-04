Kilkenomics Festival adds Virgin Media Business as sponsor

Virgin Media Business, one of Ireland’s biggest broadband providers, has signed up as a key sponsor of this year’s Kilkenomics Festival, which begins in Kilkenny next week.

As part of the sponsorship, a special edition of the Agenda television show hosted by economist David McWilliams will be filmed at the economics/comedy festival. It will be broadcast on TV3 at midday on November 13th. TV3 is owned by Virgin Media.

Paul Farrell, vice-president of commercial at Virgin Media Business, said the sponsorship would help the company demonstrate to local companies that it was “committed to supporting Irish businesses so that they can maximise their digital business potential”.

Virgin Media claims to offer some of the fastest broadband speeds in the country at up to 400 megabytes per second. It has a strong presence in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Mullingar, Sligo, Athlone, Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford.

Kilkenomics is in its seventh year and will run for four days from November 10th. Other sponsors include UK-based groups Woodford Investment Management and Convex, a corporate finance adviser.