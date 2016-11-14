Johnston Press in talks for sale of certain titles

Publisher Johnston Press on Monday confirmed that it was in late stage talks with Iliffe Media for the potential sale of certain titles.

Johnston Press, the Edinburgh-headquartered regional publisher, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, has been selling “non-core” titles as part of its portfolio review. It said there was no certainty that the talks would lead to disposals. The company has been trying to cut debt by selling its non-core assets as its tries to tackle a fall in circulation at its publications. Most recently, it sold its Isle of Man titles to Tindle Newspapers for £4.25 million ($5.6 million).

In 2014 the group sold its 14 newspaper titles in the Republic of Ireland, including the Limerick Leader, the Kilkenny People and the Donegal Democrat, to Iconic Newspapers, a company run by British advertising executive Malcolm Denmark.

Reuters