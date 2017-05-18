Irish toothpaste firm brings ‘Baywatch’ smile to Offaly

An Irish toothpaste firm has taken on a cameo association with the Baywatch movie, a spin-off from the decades-old TV series so beloved of teenage boys.

Beverley Hills Formula, which is made in Offaly, has teamed up with Paramount Pictures in a deal that will allow the company to use the Baywatch name on its products. In return, Paramount is funding a competition for the toothpaste’s customers.

“The Baywatch collaboration with Beverly Hills Formula is a great pairing because the original programme was huge in the 90s. This was also the time that we launched our first whitening toothpaste – when everyone wanted that Hollywood smile,” said Chris Dodd, Beverly Hills Formula chief executive.

Mr Dodd said the deal was “an integral part of a larger strategy to increase brand awareness”.