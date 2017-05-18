Irish toothpaste firm brings ‘Baywatch’ smile to Offaly
Beverley Hills Formula has teamed up with Paramount Pictures in promotion
The new Baywatch movie, featuring ‘that Hollywood smile’
An Irish toothpaste firm has taken on a cameo association with the Baywatch movie, a spin-off from the decades-old TV series so beloved of teenage boys.
Beverley Hills Formula, which is made in Offaly, has teamed up with Paramount Pictures in a deal that will allow the company to use the Baywatch name on its products. In return, Paramount is funding a competition for the toothpaste’s customers.
“The Baywatch collaboration with Beverly Hills Formula is a great pairing because the original programme was huge in the 90s. This was also the time that we launched our first whitening toothpaste – when everyone wanted that Hollywood smile,” said Chris Dodd, Beverly Hills Formula chief executive.
Mr Dodd said the deal was “an integral part of a larger strategy to increase brand awareness”.