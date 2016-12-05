‘Irish Times’ writers win business journalism awards

Two Irish Times journalists have been honoured at the annual UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards.

Barry O’Halloran picked up the award for Business News Story of the Year, while Irish Times contributor Marie Boran was named Technology Reporter of the Year at the event in Dublin. This is the third year in a row that an Irish Times journalist has picked up the technology award.

Among the other recipients were RTÉ’s Will Goodbody, who was named Specialist Business Reporter, and the Irish Independent’s Charlie Weston, who received the Outstanding Achievement award.

There were also awards for the Sunday Business Post, with Barry Whyte picking up the award for best interview, and Stephen Kinsella named as the winner in the business analyst category.

UTV Ireland’s Paul Colgan won the Best Feature category, and Fora.ie’s Paul O’Donoghue was named Upcoming Journalist of the Year.