Inside Business Podcast: EU and UK trade Brexit blows

Trenchant ground is being staked out in Brussels and in London, as Brexit posturing continues before any real talks get underway.

In the latest Inside Business podcast, Laura Slattery steps in for Ciarán Hancock to lead the team in a look at this and some of the other big stories of the week.

Business Podcast

It was a good day for the exchequer on Wednesday, as the Central Bank’s annual report recorded a profit of €2.3 billion for 2016. Eoin Burke Kennedy reports on the main findings.

The deadline for PAYE workers to declare tax on their offshore assets is 5.30pm, Thursday, May 4th. Deputy business editor Dominic Coyle explains why those missing the deadline are not likely to meet with any sympathy from the Revenue Commissioners.

And, markets correspondent Joe Brennan casts the net stateside, where trouble is brewing between George Soros’s Quantum Partners fund and the board of Kennedy Wilson Europe.

