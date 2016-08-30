INM to outsource newspaper layout to PA

Independent News & Media (INM), publisher of titles such as the Irish Independent, is to outsource the layout and design of its newspapers to the international media group, the Press Association (PA) and is seeking 14 job losses.

INM said today it intends to “outsource the Dublin editorial production services to PA”, with INM later clarifying this means the non-writing production functions of the newspapers, such as page design and the placement of pictures.

Stephen Rae, editor-in-chief of INM, said that while production would be outsourced to PA, the process would continue to be “be managed by our editorial team at Talbot Street in Dublin”.

“We will continue to invest in good writing and content in our newspapers and online,” he said.

Robert Pitt, INM’s chief executive, said “businesses need to adapt and innovate to survive and working with PA will allow us to maximise synergies and efficiencies”.

INM previously decided to outsource its subediting – the correction of writing style – in 2007, leaving the writing of its articles by journalists as the only core editorial function that will remain in-house, once production is outsourced.

The group, the largest newspaper publisher in Ireland and whose main shareholder is Denis O’Brien, has notified staff of its intention to seek redundancies.

The company says it intends to seek 14 job losses, although rumours swirled among staff that the final number could be double that figure. The employees affected will not transfer to PA, it is understood.