INM acquisition of local papers is approved by competition body

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, which polices mergers and takeovers, has approved the acquisition of a group of local newspapers by the Independent group.

In a decision issued this afternoon, the CCPC (formerly the Competition Authority), ruled that “the transaction would not lead to a substantial lessening of competition” in the areas of business concerned.

The proposed deal between the Celtic Media Group and Independent News and Media (INM) would see the Independent group gain control of seven regional newspapers including the Anglo-Celt in Cavan, the Meath Chronicle and the Connaught Telegraph.

INM already owns a number of local newspapers including the Fingal Independent, the Kerryman, the Sligo Champion, the Wexford People and the Bray People.

In a statement, the CCPC said that it conducted an “in-depth economic assessment” of the markets affected by the proposed acquisition, before it approved the deal.

However, the merger must now be approved by the Minister for Communications Denis Naughten before it goes ahead. Under legislation governing media takeovers, Mr Naughten must examine whether the deal has implications for media plurality

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has opposed the move and asked the commission to block it. The union says INM should not be allowed to further expand its newspaper stable given its current dominant position in the market.

In particular, the NUJ says the authority cannot view the takeover as simply affecting regional newspapers, but must look at the media market as a whole, where INM’s main shareholder Denis O’Brien enjoys an even larger market share by virtue of his radio and online interests.

A recent report on media ownership in Ireland, independently researched and written but commissioned by the Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan, warned that the extent of Mr O’Brien’s media interests constituted an unacceptable concentration of ownership. The report expressed “very grave concerns about the situation in Ireland” warning of “threats to diversity, plurality and freedom of expression”. Mr O’Brien was highly critical of the report, and rejected its findings.

Statement from the CPCC:

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has today cleared the proposed transaction whereby Independent News & Media Holdings Ireland Limited (INM Holdings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of INM PLC, is acquiring the entire issued share capital of CMNL Limited (CMNL).

The Competition Act 2002 requires the CCPC to assess all mergers or acquisitions in which any of the parties involved are media businesses. The Act specifically requires the CCPC to determine whether the transaction would result in a “substantial lessening of competition.”

In this investigation the CCPC identified four distinct product markets in which the businesses operated. These markets are; newspaper publishing (which includes advertising and readership), prepress services to local/regional publishers, printing services to local/regional publishers and the distribution of local/regional titles. The CCPC’s analysis involved in-depth economic assessment of the affected markets, consideration of detailed submissions from the parties involved, as well as consultations with competitors of the merging parties and other third parties.

The CCPC concluded that, although both INM Holdings and CMNL are involved in publishing local/regional newspapers, there is very limited overlap between their activities and the transaction would not lead to a substantial lessening of competition in any of the product markets mentioned above.

Following the determination by the CCPC, the parties must submit a separate notification to the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment. Section 28 of the Competition Act 2002 sets out the process by which the Minister for Communications (and, where applicable, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland) will assess the merger separately in relation to media plurality.