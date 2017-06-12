Iarla Mongey moves to Q4 PR from Drury Porter Novelli

Experienced public relations executive Iarla Mongey has left Drury Porter Novelli to become a director with Q4, a rival Dublin-based PR agency.

Mr Mongey, who is a former journalist, spent 12 years with Drury, having previously worked for five years as head of government information services and deputy government press secretary.

His recent clients have included the US investment fund Hines, which acquired a number of assets in Ireland post the crash and sold its stake in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre last year, and Cairn Homes, an Irish listed property group.

Hailing from Co Mayo, Mr Mongey was also previously political correspondent of Independent Network News, and worked in local radio in Galway and Limerick.