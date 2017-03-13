Gibney Communications forms alliance with New York’s TorranceCo

Dublin public relations company Gibney Communications has entered into a formal strategic alliance with TorranceCo, an independent corporate agency based in New York.

Gibney, led by executive chair Ita Gibney and managing director Donnchadh O’Neill, has partnered with various firms on international work in the US, UK, Poland, Czech Republic and Australia before, but will now do all its US work with TorranceCo.

Mr O’Neill said having the arrangement in place would leave Gibney, an independent firm, well-placed to handle the communications requirements of foreign direct investment (FDI) clients coming into Ireland.

TorranceCo is based in Manhattan and was established more than 20 years ago by its founder and president, L Gaye Torrance. It specialises in financial services, insurance and reinsurance, professional services and technology.

The two companies have partnered on several projects in the past, most recently on Liberty Mutual’s acquisition of Ironshore in December 2016.

“We anticipate even more movement of business interests from London to Dublin so it is timely to formalise our partnership with Ita, Donnchadh and the team at Gibneys,” Ms Torrance said.

Gibney’s clients include KBC Bank, which recently confirmed its decision to stay in the Irish market, as well as Aldi, BAM Construction, Maynooth University and Dublin Port Company. It is advising the Motion Picture Association of America on its upcoming High Court case in relation to digital piracy.

The company is looking to recruit two people to join its team.