Gervaise Slowey out, Adrian Serle in at Communicorp

Gervaise Slowey has resigned as chief executive of Newstalk and Today FM owner Communicorp and will be replaced by Adrian Serle, the former boss of British radio group Orion Media.

Ms Slowey will continue in her role at the Denis O’Brien-owned company until the end of 2016, when Mr Serle will take up the position.

Communicorp chairwoman Lucy Gaffney thanked Ms Slowey for her “four fantastic years” at the helm of the company.

“She has been a great chief executive and I would like to wish her the very best in her future career,” Ms Gaffney said. She also described Mr Serle as “an excellent successor” and noted he had “considerable” relevant experience from his time at the Birmingham-based Orion, which was sold earlier this year to Bauer Media Group.

“After four exciting, fast paced and thoroughly enjoyable years, I believe my time here has come to a natural end,” Ms Slowey said in a statement issued on behalf of Communicorp.

Stations

Mr Serle said he was “thrilled” to be joining the business.

“The ever changing landscape of media consumption and the way that consumers are engaging with brands, enjoying a social and multi-platform experience, creates huge opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.”

In Ireland, Communicorp also owns Dublin radio stations 98FM and Spin 1038, and regional station Spin South West.

It also owns eight regional stations in the UK, after buying them from Global Radio in 2014. These stations are Smooth East Midlands, Smooth North West, Smooth North East, Capital Scotland, Capital South Wales, Heart Radio North Wales, Heart Radio Yorkshire and Manchester rock station Real XS.

Although the company has exited some of the European markets it had been active in, it retains ownership of a Bulgarian network called BG Radio, which exclusively plays Bulgarian music.