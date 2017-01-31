Former RTÉ and UTV Ireland executive Mary Curtis appointed to BAI

Former head of UTV Ireland Mary Curtis has been appointed to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI), while academic and former journalist Kevin Rafter has been appointed to chair the authority’s committee that rules on audience complaints.

Ms Curtis, who was also a former deputy director of television at RTÉ, is currently working as a broadcasting and media consultant. She will fill a vacant spot on the nine-member authority, which is chaired by Dr Pauric Travers.

Prof Rafter is professor of political communication at Dublin City University. He previously worked as a political journalist for a range of Irish media outlets.

Minister for Communications Denis Naughten also appointed former Vodafone director of strategy and external affairs Eileen Maher to the BAI compliance committee, which investigates complaints and assesses whether broadcasters have breached the regulator’s codes.

Management consultant Clodagh O’Donnell, whose executive experience includes a six-year spell as group head of IT at RTÉ, was appointed to the BAI’s contract awards committee, which is responsible for awarding licences to commercial and community broadcasters.

The appointments were announced by the Department of Communications following Government approval for the appointments.