Former editor of ‘Westmeath Examiner’ dies aged 90

The death has occurred of Nicholas Nally, former editor and owner of the Westmeath Examiner. Mr Nally, who was aged 90, died peacefully at Newbrook Nursing Home in Mullingar on Saturday morning.

He edited the Westmeath Examiner for almost 50 years and was a major figure in the local newspaper industry, serving as president of the Provincial Newspapers Association of Ireland.

During a career that spanned seven decades, he also acquired the Westmeath Independent and Offaly Independent titles and became the foremost media owner in the midlands.

Frank Mulrennan, chief executive of Celtic Media Group, owner of the Westmeath Examiner, said Mr Nally was one of the finest local newspapers editors, who had left a proud legacy to generations of journalists.

The removal of his remains takes place to the Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, on Monday, arriving at 6.30pm, with the funeral Mass to take place on Tuesday at 10am.