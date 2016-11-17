Dublin creative agency wins Shorty award in New York

A Dublin-based creative agency has won a prestigious Shorty award in New York. Previous winners of the award include musician Taylor Swift and writer J K Rowling.

Circulate was established by David Beatty and Marcus O’Sullivan in 2014 to provide creative marketing services for artists such as Faithless and Felix Da Housecat.

The agency was recognised in Shortys’ new Social Good Awards, in the content and strategy, live streaming category, for their ‘Turning Tables on Cancer’ project. The awards recognise people and organisations producing real-time short form content across the social web.

Circulate’s media campaign for a non-stop marathon set from UK garage act DJ EZ in aid of Cancer Research, reached the equivalent of 59.87 per cent of the UK’s population, ensuring strong donations for the charity.