Dublin animator Boulder Media to take on additional staff

Boulder Media, the Dublin-based animation firm behind the BBC’s reboot of Danger Mouse, has announced plans to take on additional staff as part of a move to a larger studio space.

The company, which was acquired by US toymaker Hasbro for an undisclosed sum last year, currently employs 160 people in Ireland. The deal came a year after another award-winning Dublin animation studio, Brown Bag Films, was acquired by 9 Story Media Group, one of North America’s largest animation studios.

Boulder, founded in 2000 by Emmy-nominated director Robert Cullen, has produced several award-winning series for Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Disney and the BBC. Other shows made by the company include The Amazing World of Gumball, Go Jetters and Wander Over Yonder.

The studio said it is now recruiting for positions in conceptual design, 2D and 3D animation, as well as animated CG feature film.

The planned expansion will support a growing slate of entertainment around Hasbro brands, including Transformers, Littlest Pet Shop and Micronauts, as well as animated series on behalf of third-party clients.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunities we can offer our crew,” said Mr Cullen. “We’re bringing to life some of the world’s most famous and popular brands here in Dublin. It’s unique and very special both for our studio and the local industry.”