Des Gibson appointed INM tabloid platform editor

Des Gibson has been appointed tabloid platform editor with Independent News and Media (INM).

Mr Gibson, a native of Greenhills in Dublin, is currently the editor and managing editor of the Irish Daily Star. His new role will see him direct “a new seven-day newsroom at the Sunday World and Herald newspapers”, according to a statement.

As well as working for the Star, which he joined in 1995, he has been publications manager of Paperweight Publications since 2011 and has published and edited 10 books.

Stephen Rae, group editor-in-chief at INM, said he was looking forward to working with Mr Gibson: “A key element of his strategy is around growing the number of news investigations in our titles and giving readers a diverse and vibrant offering of journalism”.

“I am really looking forward to this exciting new role and working with the enormous talent at both titles”, said Mr Gibson.

Mr Gibson started his journalism career with the Irish Press Group in 1988.