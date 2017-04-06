Daily Mail appoints new chief financial officer

Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) said on Thursday it has appointed Tim Collier as group chief financial officer, filling the post vacated by Stephen Daintith, who left the group to join Rolls-Royce.

Mr Collier, who joins from news and information company Thomson Reuters, takes up the post on May 2nd, the publisher said.

Collier held the post of CFO at Thomson Reuters’ Financial and Risk unit, the company said.

