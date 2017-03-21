Corporate watchdog asks INM for records on mooted Newstalk deal

Independent News & Media (INM) has been asked by Ireland’s corporate watchdog to produce records in relation to its abandoned plan to acquire Newstalk, which prompted a difference of opinion between the chief executive Robert Pitt and chairman Leslie Buckley.

Mr Pitt and Mr Buckley disagreed on the price that should be offered for Newstalk, which is part of Communicorp, the radio group owned by INM’s largest shareholder Denis O’Brien. Discussions about a possible acquisition ended at a preliminary stage.

INM said it was “taking all necessary steps” to meet the requirement of the Office of Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

“A requirement from the ODCE to produce books and records is a procedural matter that does not involve any conclusion that there has been a breach of law by the company or its officers,” INM said.

The company grew its pre-tax profit almost 12 per cent to €41.8 million in 2016, despite a 9.2 per cent decline in its publishing advertising revenue.

Total revenue nudged up 0.7 per cent to €323.4 million, driven by a 20.4 per cent bump in digital revenues and increased income from distribution.

Circulation revenue declined 5.2 per cent, while total advertising revenue was down 4.7 per cent on 2015, the company said in its full-year results.