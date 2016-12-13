Christmas crackers in short supply on traditional TV channels
Audiences are fragmenting, but ‘Late Late Toy Show’ remains shiny and bright for RTÉ
Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown in the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special 2016, which will be broadcast on RTÉ One and BBC One on Christmas Day. Photograph: Graeme Hunter Pictures
Endless clip shows have a way of creating fake television memories, but I will swear on the faltering life of my Virgin Media box that on Christmas Day in 1986, I saw Den serve divorce papers on Angie right before the EastEnders’ “doof-doofs” kicked in. This divorce thing they had in other countries certainly seemed dramatic.