Britain asks regulator to investigate Fox’s bid for Sky

The British government said on Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch’s planned takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.

Mr Murdoch’s US TV business Twenty-First Century Fox , which own 39 percent of Sky, notified the European Commission of its £11.7 billion bid earlier this month, opening a window for Britain to intervene.

Media secretary Karen Bradley told parliament it was important and wholly appropriate to seek advice from the regulator Ofcom on whether the deal would give Mr Murdoch and his companies too much control of Britain’s media, and whether the new owner would be committed to broadcasting standards.

Reuters