Beckhams trademark five-year old Harper’s name

Victoria Beckham and her husband David have shown themselves to be an astute businesspeople once again — this time by trademarking her five-year-old daughter’s name.

The former Spice Girl turned high fashion entrepreneur has lodged “Harper Beckham” with intellectual property authorities in Britain and Europe, protecting the youngster’s naming rights on goods from dolls to deodorant.

Harper’s name is also reserved for exclusive use in the entertainment industry, should a career in music, television or film await.

The application, filed on December 22nd, states Ms Beckham as holder of the rights as parent and guardian.

Seven

Apparently missing from the trademark when it is officially registered will be Harper’s unusual middle name, Seven.

David Beckham previously explained the choice was a nod to the number on his Manchester United and England shirts, while it also symbolises spiritual perfection and the seven wonders of the world.

The world famous couple preside over “Brand Beckham”, a family empire that some experts estimate to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

The names of Harper’s older siblings Cruz, 12, Romeo, 14, and Brooklyn, 18, were also registered with the UK Intellectual Property Office and the European Union Intellectual Property Office on the same day.

