Anton Savage ‘parts ways’ with Today FM after ‘disagreements’

Today FM has announced that it will not be renewing the contract of broadcaster Anton Savage when it expires at the end of the month.

The broadcaster first took the helm in the slot formerly occupied by Ray D’Arcy on weekdays from 9-12 in January 2015.

The move followed a “detailed review of the schedule” the station’s chief executive Keith McCormack said. The station was “in the process of refreshing its line-up and focus” he said.

He thanked Savage for his “commitment and dedication to the station”.

In a statement Mr Savage said over the last year “it became clear that my objectives for the show and the new management objectives for the show diverged greatly”.

“We disagreed on a move to set music quotas, we disagreed on significant changes to the playlist, we disagreed on topics for discussion, on format, on choice of contributors and we disagreed on a choice of certain guests,” he said.

“It led to a situation where we parted ways” he added.

He was “hugely disappointed” not to continue to work with his team or continue his relationship with or get a chance to say goodbye to his listeners, he said.