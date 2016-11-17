Wilbur Ross firm sells remaining stake in Virgin Money

WL Ross and Co, the investment firm managed by billionaire Wilbur Ross, raised £171.5 million by selling its remaining 12 per cent stake in Virgin Money Holdings UK.

Shares in the British challenger bank fell the most in four months.

The New York-based money manager doubled the size of the stake it had originally planned to sell to about 54 million shares after strong demand from investors, according to a statement on Thursday. The stock was priced at 320 pence apiece.

Shares of Virgin Money, a lender started by fellow billionaire Richard Branson, were down 6 per cent to 318.3 pence at 8,27am in London trading.

Virgin Money, led by chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia, is among the UK’s so-called challenger banks backed by hedge- and private-equity funds that have emerged since the financial crisis. Mr Ross, who scoured Europe for finance assets after the crash, agreed to buy a stake in the bank for £100 million in 2010.

The sale has demand for all the shares on offer, terms of the deal showed.Simon Hall, a spokesman for Virgin Money, didn’t immediately comment.

Mr Ross didn’t immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Mr Ross also invested in lenders in Ireland, Cyprus and Greece after the crash. In 2014, he sold his stake in Bank of Ireland for a profit of about €500 million.

Bloomberg