Warning: the value of sterling can rise as well as fall

Sterling is holding on to its gains on the currency markets on Friday, with the UK currency below 89p against the euro again. This may provide some short-term hope for Irish exporters, hammered by the sharp fall in sterling since the Brexit vote. Remember that not much more than one year ago sterling was as weak as 70p against the euro.

The key to understanding sterling’s swings now is to watch the politics, more than the economic figures. The High Court ruling yesterday that the UK parliament must vote on the triggering of Article 50 by the British government raised some hopes that Brexit would not be as “hard” as had been feared.

Sterling had lost ground as the political tensions between Theresa May’s government and the other EU countries rose following her hardline speech at the Conservative party conference. This was seen to signal a hard Brexit - involving the EU leaving the single market and customs union, economic disruption, tariff barriers and slower growth. The obvious conclusion was to sell sterling.

The immediate reaction to the court ruling was that the influence of parliament would provide some constraint on the May government policies. Of course the Supreme Court could overturn the decision in December, we will just have to see.

You can argue how the politics of this will all now play out. Will Theresa May have to soften her position to get Brexit through the House of Commons and House of Lords? Will the hard Brexit view prevail? Might there even be an early general election?

Market analysts are as divided on all this as our political ones. So expect a bumpy ride for sterling.And of course the economic figures will also play a lesser part.

Also on Thursday there was a relatively upbeat comment from the Bank of England, which indicated that another interest rate cut was not on the cards. This double boost for sterling lead to it gaining some ground against the US dollar and the euro.

This will be a long game, of course, and the bulk of analysts comment is still nervous about the outlook for sterling. Theresa May is expected to tell European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker today that Brexit means, well, Brexit. A further complication for us is that also in the mix is the value of the euro, itself weak enough in recent times on speculation that the ECB will extend its monetary stimulus.

Economic forecasting is a tricky business and currency forecasting is the riskiest territory of all. Most analysts still remain nervous about the outlook for sterling - and a rocky ride looks guaranteed as the politics of Brexit ebb and flow.