Wall Street opens slightly lower on US presidential election day
Markets primed to react to outcome as Democrat Hillary Clinton remains favourite
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20.34 points at 18,239.26 in early trading on Tuesday. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images
US stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as Americans headed to vote for their next president, with the odds in favour of Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20.34 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 18,239.26.
The S&P 500 was down 3.92 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 2,127.6.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 9.92 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 5,156.25.