Wall Street opens slightly lower on US presidential election day

US stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as Americans headed to vote for their next president, with the odds in favour of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20.34 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 18,239.26.

The S&P 500 was down 3.92 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 2,127.6.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 9.92 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 5,156.25.