Wall Street holds nerve despite Trump win

Wall Street indices are defying predictions for significant opening losses to hold their ground in early trade as US investors keep their nerve after Donald Trump won the race for the White House.

The S&P 500 – Wall Street’s equity benchmark that tends to set the global stock market mood – was down less than 0.2 per cent in mid-morning trade at 2,135. S&P futures at one point fell 5 per cent, a drop that triggered electronic trading curbs that are designed to contain such sharp moves.

Nonetheless, demand remains strong for supposed haven assets, boosting the yen and gold, while government bonds have been very volatile, after the Republican candidate secured a historic upset by defeating Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival.

The Republican party will also be in control of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“With so many years of low and non-inclusive growth, we are witnessing the politics of anger at play, a phenomenon that polls have underestimated on both sides of the Atlantic. Both the establishment and expert opinion are being challenged in a big way,” Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser to Allianz, told the FT.

Coming into the election investors had positioned for a Clinton victory. Now those bets are being unwound – though many of the more savage moves seen earlier in the session have been sharply pared.

Kathleen Brooks at City Index says the improvement in sentiment is partly down to Mr Trump’s acceptance speech.

“Trump definitely sounded more presidential than he has done at any stage during the election campaign,” she said. “In fact, one could argue that this outsider has delivered an establishment-style victory speech, which is soothing stressed markets.”

Mexican peso

Still, there are some standout moves. The Mexican peso is off the session’s record lows but still down 8.6 per cent to 19.8700 per dollar, on worries Mr Trump’s antitrade stance will badly hit the US’s southern neighbour.

“In a low liquidity context, markets are scrambling to reprice to the reality of a very tight presidential race. Markets are set to experience forced selling and disorderly deleveraging in Wednesday’s trading session,” said Mr El-Erian.

US futures indicate that the S&P 500 – Wall Street’s equity benchmark that tends to set the global stock market mood – may fall 1.4 per cent when the opening bell rings for Wednesday’s session. S&P futures at one point fell 5 per cent, a drop that triggered electronic trading curbs that are designed to contain such sharp moves.

In Europe the Stoxx 600 index is down 0.4 per cent as carmakers struggle but energy groups are underpinned by Brent crude paring initial losses to dip just 0.2 per cent to $45.96 a barrel.

Precious metals are enjoying heavy inflows as traders seek traditional havens at times of political stress. Gold is jumping 2.1 per cent to $1,302 an ounce and silver is up 2.1 per cent to $18.75 an ounce.

Action in government bond markets has been particularly volatile. Prices rose and yields plunged late in the Asia session – the US 10-year Treasury yield touched 1.72 per cent – as investors sought safety.

But the US 10-year is now up 9 basis points on the day to 1.95 per cent in what Marc Ostwald, analyst at ADM Investor Services, said was a reflection of traders assuming a “Trump budget binge”.

The yield on the policy-sensitive US two-year note is still off 3bp to 0.83 per cent, however. “This can be classified as a classic risk off, rush to safe haven moment, with the reactive assumption that this will probably rule out a Fed rate hike in December, given expectations of further market turmoil,” said Mr Ostwald.

Major currencies

Expectations that the Fed may now be on hold had earlier hit the US dollar relative to other major currencies though here, too, some early sharp moves have been reversed. The euro is off 0.2 per cent to $1.1006, sterling is easing 0.1 per cent to $1.2366 and forex “havens” like the Swiss franc and Japanese yen are higher.

The Japanese yen is maintaining its “haven” status, gaining 1.3 per cent to ¥103.35. The yen was earlier up more than 3 per cent, a move that had delivered additional downward pressure on the Japanese stock market, leaving the Nikkei 225 with a 5.2 per cent loss.

Other moves across the Asia-Pacific region were almost as bad, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shedding 2.2 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi falling 2.3 per cent.

“Lightning appears to have struck twice as Trump is set for an unexpected victory, following the shock Brexit vote earlier in the year. Pollsters, pundits and markets probably need to take stock, figure out how they got 2016 so wrong and what this portends for 2017 as the electoral calendar is also quite crowded,” said Geoffrey Yu, head of the UK investment office at UBS Wealth Management.

Not a total surprise

“We should put these market moves in perspective – a near certain chance of a Hillary Clinton victory was priced in, so the pullback on this scale is not a total surprise.”

Colin McLean, managing director of SVM Asset Management, said: “Trump is an immediate negative for markets around the world,” but added that fear of the unknown can be overdone by markets.

“Markets may take a few months to assess winners and losers in the new world order, but the US and world economy start from a position of growth. The corporate earnings background is favourable, with an earnings season that is beating expectations. With the election over, US investors should look more at individual company results. This would see the market favour sectors such as banks and technology that have been beating earnings expectations,” Mr McLean concluded.

Two sectors on the rise are pharmaceuticals and mining. The former has been under pressure of late on fears Mrs Clinton would adopt a harsher regulatory environment. Meanwhile, the falling dollar and hopes for a US infrastructure boost, alongside a less green industrial policy, are supporting commodities.

