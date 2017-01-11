Turkish lira slips further with no sign of stabilising measures

The Turkish lira skidded 2 per cent to record lows on Wednesday, unnerved by authorities’ failure to announce decisive stabilising steps as the currency decoupled from broader emerging markets, which mostly traded firmer.

The lira has already lost 8.5 per cent against the dollar this year - the world’s worst-performing big currency - shrugging off the central bank’s Tuesday move to add dollar liquidity to financial markets and a smaller-than-expected current account deficit.

The moves are filtering through to bond markets, with local 10-year yields opening some 30 basis points (bps) higher and dollar bonds falling 0.7-1.0 cent lower across the curve.

Options markets indicate more pain for the currency, with one-month risk reversals, which measure the relative demand for options on a currency rising or falling against the dollar, showing a bias for further weakness.

“It’s January, but the lira has gone through most people’s year-end forecasts. I think it can keep weakening if the central bank doesn’t do something as flow pressures will work against it,” said UniCredit strategist Kiran Kowshik.

Kowshik noted Turkey’s weaknesses: regular militant attacks that deter tourism and investment, negative real interest rates and an annual external funding requirement of around 30 per cent of GDP - far higher than most big emerging markets.

“At the end of the day they need to get real rates significantly higher ... They need to do it in one shot and they need to do it quickly,” said Kowshik who reckons a 300 bps hike may be needed.

But Turkey was an outlier among emerging markets. MSCI’s main emerging equity index tracked world stocks higher, reaching two-month highs.

Many reckon US President-elect Donald Trump’s Wednesday press conference will offer detail on his infrastructure spending plans, a potential positive for global commodity prices. The rand and rouble traded marginally firmer against the dollar.