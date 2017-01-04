Top 2017 stocks: Investec upgrades CPL shares to ‘buy’

Investec analysts in Dublin upgraded recruitment firm CPL’s shares to buy on Wednesday as it included companies from Dalata Hotel Group to ferries operator Irish Continental Group (ICG) among its top Irish stock picks for 2017.

Irish Residential Properties Reit, builders merchants and DIY retailer Grafton Group and convenience food company Greencore have also been included in Investec’s preferred Irish small- to medium-sized publicly-quoted companies. Its large-cap picks include Bank of Ireland, building materials giant CRH, bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair, Ryanair and paper packaging company Smurfit Kappa.

Investec said its favourite Irish companies are those that “we believe can deliver growth, while also offering attractive valuation level,” adding that the Iseq’s 4 per cent decline last year, the first since 2010, was due to “overplayed” concerns that Brexit would knock Ireland off its growth path.

“For 2017, our economists expect global and US growth to accelerate,” Investec said. “Closer to home, we estimate Ireland can achieve 3.4 per cent gross domestic product growth in 2017, outperforming the EU for the fifth year in a row.”

The CPL stock upgrade follows a recent bout of “underperformance despite being ideally positioned to benefit from buoyant Irish employment growth,” it said.

Among large caps, Bank of Ireland “represents a highly geared play on a continued Irish macro recovery,” it said, adding that rising bond yields internationally will boost the lender’s profitability and reduce its pension deficit.