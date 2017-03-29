Sterling trading nervously ahead of formal Brexit notification

Sterling was trading nervously on Wednesday ahead of the formal triggering of Britain’s exit process from the EU. Investors will be closely watching today and for the rest of the week for signals on how the talks will go, with any signs of possible tensions likely to weaken the UK currency.

Sterling hit a one-week low of $1.2378 in early trading though it later recovered to around its opening level of $1.2450. The euro was also weak, sterling’s rate against the single currency remained largely unchanged around 86.75p

“Details are everything now. We could be in for a rough ride today as currency traders react to the contents of the letter being delivered to Brussels and the language May uses in parliament,” said Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital.

“A truly hard Brexit has not been priced into sterling. We could see it move lower still if negotiations take a sour turn,” he said.

The sterling exchange rate is a key issue for Irish exporters and importers. The UK currency dropped sharply after the Brexit vote last June, falling for an average rate of below 80p before the vote to quickly trade over 85p against the euro. It peaked at 91p last October but since then sterling has recovered significantly.

European shares were higher, following gains on Wall Street last night.The leading index of 300 European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,490 points and Germany’s DAX was up 0.6 percent, mostly driven by broker upgrades and results and hit its highest level in almost two years.

The Dow Jones snapped an eight-day losing streak on Tuesday, its longest run of losses since 2011, in part as a survey showed consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high.

In early European trading on Wednesday, S&P 500 futures pointed to a 0.2 percent rise on Wall Street.

“Economic fundamentals still remain exceedingly sound here in 2017 and you do not need Trump’s pro-growth fiscal agenda for this to be one of the best years for growth since the recovery started,” argued Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets.

“We still think tax reform happens, but you are better off thinking about the timing as an end of year event at best.”

(Reuters: additional reporting Irish Times staff)