Sterling slumps to October low as FTSE 100 at a record

The pound slumped to its lowest level since October on Monday, following indications from prime minister Theresa May that Britain is heading for a so-called “hard Brexit”.

Sterling fell a cent against the greenback to $1.21 and was also trading down against the euro at €1.15. On Sunday, Mrs May said the government was “working to get the best possible deal” for the UK on the issue of trade. But she stressed the importance that will be given to gaining full control over immigration during divorce negotiations with Brussels.

Pressed on the issue of single market membership, the prime minister said some people had suggested the UK could “keep bits” of EU membership as it looks to leave.

Ms May appeared to shut down that possibility as she said: “We are leaving. We are coming out. We are not going to be a member of the EU any longer.”

The pound has dropped around 18 per cent against the US dollar and 10 per cent versus the euro since the June 23rd vote as traders expect the British economy to be significantly weaker once it quits the European Union.

Meanwhile, European shares edged lower on Monday in early deals, though a rise among basic resources stocks helped Britain’s FTSE 100 index hit a fresh record high.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 per cent. The FTSE 100 outperformed its continental peers, gaining 0.3 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of 7,239.26 points. The British blue chip index was on track to mark its tenth session of straight gains, having closed at a record level last Friday.

While basic resources was the top-gaining sector rallied 0.3 per cent, a 4.3 per cent fall in Deutsche Lufthansa’s shares weighed on travel and leisure stocks.

British mid cap betting firm William Hill also fell, 2.8 per cent, after reporting profit at the bottom of its guidance range.

Germany’s Fresenius Medical was another top faller, down 3.4 per cent after it and US rival DaVita received subpoenas from federal prosecutors investigating their ties with a charity that helps patients pay for kidney dialysis.

A downgrade to “hold” from “buy” from Deutsche Bank weighed on Babcock International’s shares, sending the engineering firm 3.5 per cent lower.