Sterling slump continues as optimism fades

The pound has resumed its decline, the seventh in nine days.

Sterling weakened against most of its 31 major peers, having outperformed 30 of them on Wednesday, after Britain’s prime minister, Theresa May, agreed to give British MPs a say over the plan for taking the UK out of the European Union.

The optimism faded on Thursday as investors return their focus to concerns over Ms May’s perceived hardline stance on leaving the single market.

The drop leaves the pound down 6.4 per cent against the dollar in October, headed for its worst month since June.

Negotiating positions

“There’s still scope for a bounce in the pound on positive news surprises given that short-positioning is very extreme and that sterling valuations are very cheap,” said Sam Lynton-Brown, a foreign-exchange strategist at BNP Paribas in London. “But as the various parties involved in the Brexit process are staking out their negotiating positions, it doesn’t look like the negative news flow will moderate anytime soon.”

The pound had fallen 0.5 per cent to $1.2146 as of 8.25am, having climbed 0.7 per cent Wednesday. It weakened 0.5 per cent to 90.61 pence per euro. – (Bloomberg)