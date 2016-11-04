Sterling makes further gains against euro and dollar

Sterling headed for its longest run of gains since before the Brexit vote as a flurry of news offered relief for the currency. In afternoon trading on Friday it was quoted at 88.6p against the euro, offering some relief for Irish exporters hit by the fall of the UK currency.

Sterling has climbed on speculation a UK high court ruling will delay or soften the terms of the country’s exit from the EU, and it received a further boost when the Bank of England said it was no longer expecting to cut interest rates again this year. The bank also raised its forecasts for both consumer-price increases and growth.

Economic data that beat analyst forecasts helped lend support to the pound. A report on Thursday showed the UK services industry expanded for a third month in October, emphasising the economy’s resilience since the June 23rd Brexit vote.

Still, sterling’s rally this week barely dented its 16 per cent slide since the referendum.

Higher inflation

Based on economic data, “sterling is more likely to rise than fall”, Constantin Bolz , a Zurich-based foreign exchange strategist at UBS Group’s wealth-management unit, wrote in a note to clients. “Given stronger growth and higher inflation, the case for further easing would be difficult to justify.”

The pound rose 0.6 per cent to $1.2533 in London. The UK currency’s six-day winning streak is the longest since March.

Stronger services PMI data are “another sign that the economy is not suffering as much as previously feared”, said Mr Bolz.

“We believe that the economy, as well as Bank of England monetary policy, do not justify current sterling weakness.” Politics remains “the most volatile component in the equation.” –