Sterling holds onto gains in wake of snap election call

Sterling held onto gains against both the euro and the dollar on Wednesday amid speculation Britain’s surprise decision to call a snap election could ultimately deliver a more market-friendly outcome in its divorce from the European Union.

In early trading, the pound was at around €0.836 and $1.284, close to its highest level since last December. Tuesday’s jump of just over 1.6 per cent was also the currency’s biggest one-day rise since March last year.

“We expect that the PM’s gamble is likely to buy her more time as well as room for manoeuvre in the Brexit negotiations as she will depend less on fringe groups in her own party,” said Citi’s chief global political strategist, Tina Fordham. “That may reduce the risk of a negotiation failure and thus ‘chaotic Brexit’, but also of the UK remaining in the Single Market in the long-term or even reversing the decision to leave the EU.”

Safe-haven bonds also held onto most of their recent gains ahead of presidential elections in France and on escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Equities, meanwhile, were largely sidelined with futures pointing to opening losses for German and UK bourses, while E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were all but flat. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 per cent to the lowest since mid-March.

Japan’s Nikkei managed to steady for the moment, but Shanghai extended its recent retreat with a drop of 1 per cent. The Chinese market has fallen for four straight sessions on concerns over tighter regulations.

A run of disappointing US economic data and doubts the Trump administration will progress with tax cuts have quelled expectations of faster inflation and boosted fixed-income debt. That, in turn, has taken the steam out of Wall Street.

The Dow fell 0.55 percent on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 lost 0.29 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.12 per cent. Goldman Sachs lost 4.7 per cent in the largest daily drop since June after its earnings missed expectations as trading revenue dropped.

In commodity markets, profit taking nudged gold down 0.4 per cent to $1,287.10 an ounce, and away from Monday’s peak of $1,295.42. Oil prices slipped as US crude stockpiles fell by less than expected and a U government report said shale oil output in May was likely to post the biggest monthly increase in more than two years.

Brent crude was last down 16 cents at $54.73 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 12 cents to $52.29.

