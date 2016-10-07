Sterling ‘flash crash’: what on earth is going on?

Hopefully not too many Irish exporters were sitting up checking the foreign exchange markets in the early hours of this morning. Shortly after midnight, after the US markets had closed, the British currency suddenly collapsed by 6 per cent against the US dollar, its biggest fall since the referendum vote. This would have send it well over 90p against the euro, with some quotes putting it over 94p briefly overnight.

Things have settled a bit this morning, though shortly after European markets opened it still took over 89 sterling to buy a euro, up almost 1p from Thursday’s close. By mid-moring,in fact, the rate was just below 90p.There is no one exchange rate figure which puts Irish exporters in trouble, but we are already in the territory which is creating severe difficulties.An Irish Exporters Association survey says about 20 to 25 per cent of exporters start facing serious difficulties at 85p, and another 20 to 25 per cent at 90p

So what on earth happened in Asian markets. All we know is that sterling collapsed suddenly, sometime just after midnight Irish time, and in the subsequent half hour clawed back a lot of the losses. A 6 per cent drop in such as space of time is huge, but the amount of currency being traded at that hour is limited and limited liquidity can mean more significant swings.

Among the possible explanations are a so-called “ fat finger” - a trader pressing the wrong button on a significant order. But the foreign exchange market is, in fact, a collection of thousands of traders and markets across the world and so - unlike, say, a big stock exchange - there is no single source of information. If it was a “fat finger” the trade may be scrubbed from the records, though this has not happened yet.

Much trading is also now driven by automatic computer driven actions “decided “ by algorithm - and so it is possible that an initial fall was accelerated as these kicked in, or that there was an error built in to one. Nervous investors often leave orders for brokers to sell if a currency hits a certain level, to safeguard them against bigger losses. This may also have been a factor.

Either way an analysis this morning by the Financial Times shows that sterling fell from $1.26 to $1.18 in two minutes flat, reaching its lowest level since March 1985. Bloomberg reports some quotes may even have gone as low as $1.14.

According to the FT, the key trades happened just seconds before news broke of a hard line being taken by French president François Hollande on Brexit. Did someone see an early tweet or comment and panic? If Britain wants hard Brexit they can have it, was the gist of what he said. According to Hollande: “There has to be a price to pay or else the negotiations won’t go well.”

While uncertainty continues about the precise cause of the dramatic overnight collapse, the direction of sterling is depressingly clear. Unsettled by Theresa May’s apparent prioritisation of immigration control over trade considerations - and tough signs from Germany and France - investors are selling. Currency forecasting is a notoriously risky business, but there may well be more of this to come and already it carries big risks for Irish growth and jobs.