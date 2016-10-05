Sterling falls to five-year low of over 88p against euro

The euro soared to a five-year peak of over 88p against a struggling sterling on Wednesday, putting fresh pressure on exporters and the tourist sector. The euro rose as high as 88.43p sterling this morning, its highest level in five years.

As well as sterling selling, the euro also gained ground after a Bloomberg article cited sources as saying the ECB would probably wind down its bond buying gradually before ending quantitative easing.

However, an ECB media officer said in tweet later on Tuesday that the ECB had not discussed reducing the pace of its monthly bond buying.

Nevertheless, this send bond interest rates higher and also benefited the euro.The euro was also 0.2 percent higher against the dollar at $1.1226. A strengthening of the euro against other currencies will be unwelcome to Irish exporters.

Meanwhile, sterling fell below $1.27 for the first time in over three decades amid worries that Britain’s separation from the European Union could be rocky and have adverse economic consequences. Talk of a hard Brexit has led to significant selling of sterling in the last few days.

Dollar slips

The euro’s rise saw the dollar retreat from near a two-month high against a basket of currencies. The greenback had been on a strong footing after rallying at the start of the week on an upbeat survey of the US manufacturing sector.

It got an additional lift after Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said on Tuesday there was a strong case for raising interest rates and as Treasury yields rose to two-week highs in response to a surge by their euro zone counterparts.

The dollar index was down 0.15 percent at 96.038, having risen to 96.442 on Tuesday, its highest since August 9th. It was slightly lower at 102.77 yen after rising to a three-week high of 102.965 on Tuesday, when it posted its sixth straight day of gains versus its Japanese peer.