Sterling dives as May sents FTSE and Iseq in opposite directions
Talk of ‘hard Brexit’ leads to a decline in the pound as European shares edge lower
The pound has dropped around 10 per cent against the euro and 18 per cent against the US dollar since the June 23rd Brexit vote
Sterling dropped to two-month lows against the euro as UK prime minister Theresa May signalled Britain is heading for a so-called “hard Brexit”.
The UK currency fell more than 1 per cent against the euro, to 0.86797p, the lowest since November, having ranged between 0.76p and 0.91p since the Brexit referendum in June.
On Sunday, M
s May said the government was “working to get the best possible deal” for the UK on the issue of trade. But she stressed the importance that will be given to gaining full control over immigration during divorce negotiations with Brussels.
“Sterling was not helped by Brexit-related headlines in relation to the difficulties that lie ahead for the UK in its EU-exit negotiations,” said John Fahy, an economist with AIB.
Pressed on the issue of single market membership, the UK prime minister said some people had suggested the UK could “keep bits” of EU membership as it looks to leave.
Ms May appeared to shut down that possibility as she said: “We are leaving. We are coming out. We are not going to be a member of the EU any longer.”
Drop since Brexit vote
The pound has dropped around 18 per cent against the US dollar and 10 per cent versus the euro since the June 23rd vote as traders expect the British economy to be significantly weaker once it quits the European Union.
Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 rose as much as 0.4 per cent to a record high of 7.239.2 points on Monday, as sterling weakness underpinned some of its biggest export-focused companies.
However, the Iseq dropped 0.7 per cent in Dublin to 6,546.08, with banking stocks among the worst performers. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4 per cent.