State to sell €500m of 12-month bills this week

The State’s debt agency plans to sell €500 million of short-term debt, known as Treasury Bills, this week in what is expected to be its last engagement with the capital markets of the year.

The bills, which will be auctioned on Thursday, are due to be repaid in 12 months, the National Treasury Management Agency said on Monday.

The move comes as the market interest rate, or yield, on bonds globally spikes on Monday as surging oil prices led to speculation of a rise in inflation.

Brent crude oil jumped more than 5 per cent in London to breach $57 a barrel for the first time since July 2015, after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) reached a deal over the weekend with 11 other producers, including Russia and Mexico, to cut production in what amounts to the first deal of its kind for 15 years.

The yield on Ireland’s benchmark 10-year bonds rose to 1.065 per cent for the first time in 10 months.

Irish and Portuguese bonds have been under pressures since late last week as the European Central Bank failed on Thursday to ease the terms of its huge stimulus plan, even as it extended the programme’s lifespan to the end of next year.

The ECB is restricted to buying no more than 33 per cent of eligible bonds from a single state and 33 per cent of any single bond in issue in most cases. This leaves the organisation with limited headroom to buy Irish bonds.

Sources also said last week that the ECB, through the Central Bank, will continue to buy Irish bonds to the end of 2017. However, the amount acquired each month is likely to drop by about 50 per cent to €400 million a month, they said.