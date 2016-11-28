Smurfit Kappa in battle to join London’s FTSE 100

Smurfit Kappa is involved in a three-way battle to secure one of at least two spots up for grabs this week on London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

With a quarterly review of FTSE 100 members due to take place this week, based on Tuesday’s closing prices, Smurfit Kappa is vying with Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and medical products and technologies company Convatech to join the influential index, according to Colin Farley, head of quantitative analysis with Cantor Fitzgerald in London.

Three companies (precious metals mining group Polymetal International, builders’ merchant Travis Perkins, and Intu Properties, a real estate investment trust focused on shopping centres), are facing relegation, he said.

“It’s going to be very close coming into the close tomorrow,” said Mr Farley, adding that funds that track the FTSE 100 would have to buy about £110 million (€128.6 million) of stock in the Irish paper packaging giant if it is promoted to the index.

111th cut-off

A firm can be relegated from the FTSE 100 if its market capitalisation is ranked 111th or below among eligible companies. A new entrant can be added if it ranks 90th or above.

As it currently stands, Intu may be saved from being pushed out of the index following a rally by the stock last week, which would leave just two positions up for grabs.

“But if Intu Properties falls back to where to it was last week, it would be deleted, creating a third addition, currently being Smurfit Kappa,” Mr Farley said.

Smurfit Kappa joined the FTSE 250 index in June. Earlier this year the group, led by chief executive Tony Smurfit, changed its Irish exchange listing to a secondary one as it upgraded its UK listing to a premium one, in an effort to pave the way for its entry to the FTSE indices.