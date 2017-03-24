Sandyford business district to get €3m makeover

More than €3 million is to be invested in initiatives to improve Sandyford’s business district over the next five years.

Funded by the 1,000 companies based across the area’s four industrial parks, the new Sandyford Business Improvement District Council (SBID) aims to introduce a number of initiatives to make the area a better place to live and work. These include the roll-out of free public wifi and a new environmental scheme.

Planning permission has been granted for more than two million square feet of new office developments in Sandyford, with construction already under way on some major projects. In addition, plans for 600 apartments and a new international baccalaureate school have also been announced.

“Sandyford Business Improvement District provides businesses with both the structure and the funds to continue to enhance this world-class corporate district. The area’s state-of-the-art facilities and excellent accessibility make it very attractive for both local and international business investment,” said SBID’s chairwoman Sharon Scally.

More than 25,000 people work in the Sandyford region, with companies based there including Microsoft, Vodafone, Salesforce, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and SSE Airtricity.