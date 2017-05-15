Providence Resources appoint new non-exec director

Providence Resources, an oil and gas exploration company, has appointed Angus McCoss as a non-executive director. Mr McCoss’s appointment will take effect from June 1st.

Mr McCoss is currently the exploration director and main board director of Tullow Oil, which he joined in 2006.

Prior to joining Tullow Oil, he is said to have gained 21 years exploration experience working with Shell in Africa, Europe, South America and the Middle East. With Shell, he held a number of senior positions including regional vice president of exploration for the Americas and general manager of exploration in Nigeria.

As well as being a director in Tullow Oil, Mr McCoss is also a non-executive director of Ikon Science, a consultancy and software provider.

“Angus brings extensive knowledge and relevant exploration experience which will assist us in further realising the very significant value in our portfolio”, said Pat Plunkett, chairman of Providence Resources.