Pound slides below $1.20 for first time since October’s flash crash

The pound slid below $1.20 on Monday for the first time since October’s flash crash after the Sunday Times reported UK prime minister Theresa May will prepare to withdraw from tariff-free trade with the European Union in return for freedom to curb immigration and strike commercial deals with other countries.

Dealers said the market was reacting in part to the report that May will use a speech on Tuesday to signal plans for a “hard Brexit”, quitting the EU’s single market to regain control of Britain’s borders.

All the early action was in currencies where the pound sank as low as $1.1983, depths not seen since the flash crash of October, having finished around $1.2175 in New York on Friday. It was last down 1.2 per cent at $1.2032.

Investors have been worried such a decisive break from the single market would hurt British exports and drive foreign investment out of the country.

“It is impossible to say by how much a hard Brexit could weaken GBP, but we do not believe that a further 5-10 per cent depreciation should be regarded as an extreme scenario when set aside the UK’s high dependence on foreign capital,” wrote analysts at JPMorgan in a note.

The flight from sterling benefited the safe-haven Japanese yen, with the pound down 1.5 per cent to 137.34 yen while the US dollar dipped to 114.17.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up 0.3 per cent at 101.510.

The euro pared initial losses to stand at $1.0611.

Equities

Regional share markets were hesitant. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.6 per cent and Shanghai shed 1.4 per cent. Spread betters pointed to likely opening gains for UK shares, but a drop for German equities.

Asian markets are also waiting anxiously to see if Trump makes good on a campaign pledge to brand Beijing a currency manipulator on his first day in office, and starts to follow up on a threat to slap high tariffs on Chinese goods.

Analysts fret that the spectre of deteriorating US-China trade and political ties is likely to weigh on the confidence of exporters and investors worldwide.

Wall Street ended last week mixed, with the Dow off slightly but the Nasdaq at a record high.

Sentiment this week could be driven by results from the major banks with Morgan Stanley, Citibank and Bank of New York Mellon among those reporting.

In commodity markets, oil prices inched higher after shedding around 3 per cent last week. Brent crude was up 18 cents at $55.63 a barrel, while US crude rose 16 cents to $52.51.

Spot gold added 0.5 per cent to $1,203.00 an ounce.

