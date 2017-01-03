Paddy Power, DCC, Kingspan top Davy ‘conviction’ stock list for 2017

Shares in bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair, oil distribution to IT services conglomerate DCC and insulation maker Kingspan offer the upside for investors this year, according to Davy, whose research team have compiled a new “conviction list” among 120 companies it covers.

In a note to clients on Tuesday, the country’s largest securities firm said its €124 price target on Paddy Power Betfair suggests it should rise by 30 per cent, while it sees 26 per cent upside from where DCC is currently trading, and 24 per cent at Kingspan.

Dalata Hotel Group, Ryanair, Netherlands-based DSM, the world’s largest vitamin maker, and DSV, the Danish transport and logistics group, complete the list. All have share price targets at Davy that suggest they could rise at least 10 pe cent in value.

“Our ideas are based on deep fundamental knowledge of these companies as well as the sectors i which they operate,” said Davy. “This list will be reviewed and updated on a regular basis as our ideas work (or don’t work!).”